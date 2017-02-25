NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Proteas power to easy victory in 3rd ODI

2017-02-25 09:39
Kagiso Rabada (Getty)
Wellington - South Africa thrashed New Zealand by 159 runs in the third one-day international in Wellington on Saturday to go 2-1 up in the five game series.

Set a target of 272 to win, New Zealand were all out for 112 in the 33rd over.

For South Africa, Dwaine Pretorius took three for five and Andile Phehlukwayo took two for 12.

In South Africa's innings, AB de Villiers made 85 and Quinton de Kock 68.

Colin de Grandhomme top scored for New Zealand with an unbeaten 34.


Read more on:    proteas  |  ab de ­villiers  |  kagiso rabada  |  cricket
