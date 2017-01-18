NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Herman Mostert

Boks: No excuses for Coetzee in 2017

2017-01-18 10:42
Herman Mostert
Related Links

Herman Mostert

It was interesting to read in last Sunday’s Rapport newspaper that Springbok coach Allister Coetzee had sent SA Rugby a detailed e-mail over the festive period in which he outlined plans to resurrect the ailing national team.

Unlike last year, when his appointment was only announced in April, “Toetie” is eager to get the ball rolling in 2017.

And rightly so, it was after all an “annus horribilis” in his first season in charge.

Under Coetzee’s tutelage in 2016, the Boks lost a "record" eight out of 12 Tests.

It included a first ever loss to Ireland on home soil, losing away to Argentina, a 57-15 pummelling at home against the All Blacks, as well as going down to lowly Italy - also for the first time ever.

Results and performances like these would normally leave a coach - in any sport - jobless, but indications are that Coetzee will get another crack in 2017.

Coetzee’s attempts to get the ball rolling early seemingly fell on deaf ears - as SA Rugby’s offices only re-opened on Monday - but it he’ll get his chance sooner rather than later.

The talk behind the scenes is that Coetzee will escape the axe.

He sure is a lucky man.

Imagine where Steve Hansen would have found himself if the All Blacks had succumbed to Italy...

Heyneke Meyer is still out in the coaching wilderness after suffering the ignominy of coaching a Springbok team that lost to Japan...

It would reportedly cost SA Rugby in the region of R13m to get rid of Coetzee - something they won't be willing, or could afford, to do.

The plan for the year ahead appears to be to allow Coetzee to surround himself with his desired team of assistants and advisors.

Brendan Venter’s name has been mentioned as an assistant coach, while Franco Smith and JP Ferreira - who travelled as Coetzee’s assistants on last year’s year-end tour to Europe - are believed to be wanted on a permanent basis.

Getting the most competent men to advise Coetzee would be a step in the right direction, especially after several assistants were forced upon him in his first season at the helm.

Matt Proudfoot was drafted in upon the request of Coetzee to look after the pack, which complicated matters as Johann van Graan was already on board as forwards coach.

The Boks, who leaked tries galore in 2016, went through three defensive coaches in a matter of months, while Mzwandile Stick’s skills as backline coach were questioned throughout.

Therefore, if as is expected, Coetzee remains at the helm in 2017, he should be afforded the opportunity to surround himself with the personnel he wants.

Apart from the Rugby Championship matches, the Boks will face France in four Tests in 2017, while they’ll get another crack at Ireland as well as attempt to avenge the Italy defeat on their end of year tour.

Defeats aside, what was even more puzzling last year was the manner in which the Springboks played. They seemingly had no game plan, no structure, no leadership and no defensive system - and things got progressively worse as the year wore on.

There will however be no excuses this year. There simply cannot be after 24 months in charge.

In the cut-throat world of professional sports, the buck should always stop with the head coach.

Herman Mostert works at Sport24 - is a struggling golfer and enjoys tennis...

Disclaimer: Sport24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on Sport24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Sport24.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

CSA's biggest challenge in 2017

2017-01-16 13:35

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
AB riddle could destabilise Proteas Club cricketer's marathon knock of ... 0* AB 'not retiring', opts out of NZ Tests One Protea in Broad’s best ever XI Boks' end of year fixtures confirmed
CSA's biggest challenge in 2017 Fleck: Bok 'blueprint' won't dictate our style AB's Test future remains uncertain Olivier: It felt like 20 million people were watching WATCH: Frans Steyn red-carded for high tackle

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which sporting event scheduled for 2017 are you most looking forward to?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 