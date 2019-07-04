NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
More details emerge for Federer v Nadal Cape Town match

2019-07-04 18:01
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer (Getty Images)
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer (Getty Images)
Cape Town - More key details have emerged after confirmation tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal would be heading to Cape Town in 2020 to play an exhibition charity match.

News that the two legends of the sport - who share no fewer than 38 Grand Slam titles between them - would he heading to the Mother City spread like wildfire on social media after Federer confirmed the news during an interview with Vogue.

"He's an intense guy on the court," Federer said.

"He's super honest and open off the court.

"And he's got a heart of gold.

"He's also going to help me with my foundation again next year.

"We're going to try to break the record for most attendance, in Cape Town, South Africa for my foundation.

"I'm so looking forward to it so thank you Rafa."

On Thursday, the ATP Tour's official website confirmed the pair will do battle on Friday, February 7 at 20:00 in Cape Town in a charity match as part of Federer’s 'Match for Africa' series.

The pair will likely head straight to South Africa from Melbourne in Australia following the 2020 Australian Open which concludes on Sunday, February 2.

Tickets for the much-anticipated clash will go on sale in early September and are expected to be in high demand.

Organisers have promised that tickets will be priced to ensure the match will be accessible to as many fans as possible. All net proceeds will benefit the Roger Federer Foundation’s programmes in the region.

The Cape Town Stadium, built for the 2010 Soccer World Cup, is expected to be the venue.

The stadium has a capacity in excess of 50 000 spectators which would comfortably set a new world record for a charity match, eclipsing the current record which was set in 2010 at the Roi Baudoin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium when local star Kim Clijsters played American Serena Williams.

That match was billed as the “Best of Belgium” and 35 681 spectators purchased tickets.

In addition, there will also be a "curtain raiser" celebrity/professional doubles match pitting Federer and billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates against Nadal and South African comedian Trevor Noah.

Federer and Nadal have played in five previous charity matches around the world, but the Cape Town showdown - appropriately billed the 'Match in Africa 6' - will be the first in Africa.

“This Match in Africa is a dream come true,” said Federer.

“I will play in my mother’s home country against my toughest rival and friend Rafa Nadal.

"We share not only the love for tennis, but also for the good cause of giving children a better start in education and in life.

"I feel privileged to have other leading philanthropists on board to entertain millions of people in the stadium and on TV. It will be a once-in-a-lifetime moment for my family and I."

Nadal added: “Roger and I have shared so many magical moments on and off the court.

"Travelling with him to Cape Town and playing for the benefit of children is something I am very excited about. It will be my first time in the region with Roger as a tour guide - that will be fun.”

Federer has strong ties to South Africa since his mother Lynette Federer (née Durand) was born in Johannesburg.

In their 39 head-to-head matches to date, Nadal holds a 24-15 advantage.

Both players are currently in action at this year's Wimbledon and are on track to meet in the semi-finals.

