Wimbledon

Win or lose, Top 5 ranking awaits Anderson

2018-07-15 06:00
Kevin Anderson
Kevin Anderson (AP)
Cape Town - Win or lose, South Africa's Kevin Anderson will break into the world's Top 5 rankings upon the completion of Sunday's Wimbledon men's singles final.

Should Anderson's stellar run on the grass at the All England Club end in victory over Serbia's Novak Djokovic, Anderson will jump from his current eighth ranking to fourth.

Should he fall short in the final, Anderson's reward will not only be a cool R20 million, but also fifth spot in the ATP Tour rankings.

For the record, a maiden Grand Slam title would be worth a staggering R40 million to the 32-year-old Anderson - and a smile on his bank manager's face no doubt!

Djokovic, currently ranked 21st, but seeded 12th this fortnight, is a 12-time Grand Slam winner including three victories at Wimbledon, and will move to 10th in the rankings with a win and 11th in defeat.

For the record, Sunday's match is the second meeting between the No 8 seed and the No 12 seed in a Grand Slam final in the Open Era - after No 12 Andre Agassi defeated No 8 Goran Ivanisevic in the 1992 Wimbledon final.

This year’s final is the third Wimbledon final in the Open Era to feature none of the Top 4 seeds - and the first since 1996, when Richard Krajicek defeated MaliVai Washington after both players reached the final unseeded.

Sunday's match is due to start at 15:00 SA time.

Read more on:    wimbledon  |  novak djokovic  |  kevin anderson  |  tennis
