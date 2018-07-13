Twitter reacts to Anderson's marathon semi-final win

Cape Town - Kevin Anderson has been dubbed as the 'Marathon Man' after his thrilling five-set Wimbledon semi-final win against American John Isner on Friday.

Anderson defeated the American in a staggering six hours and 36 minutes - the second longest Wimbledon singles match ever.



The 32-year-old is the first South African to reach the Wimbledon men's singles final in 97 years.

Anderson will face either Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal in Sunday's showpiece.

South Africans far and wide were glued to their screens in full support of the world No 8, and when he won - the country erupted.

Here are some of our favourite South African reactions to Anderson's win:

Tennis is coming home!!! — John Smit (@JohnSmit123) July 13, 2018

What an absolute legend. Well done my man. @KAndersonATP you are an absolute champ. Heart of a lion. You’re not done yet ?????? well done @JohnIsner both fought like champions — Roland Schoeman (@Rolandschoeman) July 13, 2018

KEVIN FREAKING ANDERSON!!Thats all??????????? — Breyton Paulse (@BreytonPaulse) July 13, 2018

Well it doesn’t get better than that.. congrats @KAndersonATP. So proud of you! #Wimbledon2018 #final — David Miller (@DavidMillerSA12) July 13, 2018

INCREDIBLE! So proud to be South African! @KAndersonATP your never give up attitude is so inspiring! Good luck for Sunday! #wimbledon ???? — Tatjana (@TRSchoenmaker) July 13, 2018

Epic, Epic, Epic! A marathon of a semi-final!! @KAndersonATP - we are all super proud of u! ???????????????? last stop... #wimbledon Final! ???? — Wayde van Niekerk (@WaydeDreamer) July 13, 2018

Its coming home @KAndersonATP ?????????? — Ruswahl Samaai (@RuswahlSamaai) July 13, 2018

Take a bow, @KAndersonATP After six hours and 35 minutes of pure battle, the South African wins the fifth set 26-24 to reach a first #Wimbledon final pic.twitter.com/SByAyHb46W — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2018

Great Great Great! John Isner what a Warrior! @KAndersonATP You are the MAN! What a match!#Wimbledon — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) July 13, 2018

Of things I want to see: @KAndersonATP as Proteas mental coach for the next World Cup. All rise and salute the balls of steel at Wimbledon! — Rob Houwing (@RobHouwing) July 13, 2018

?? WELL DONE We haven’t had a South African to make @Wimbledon finals in a very long time @KAndersonATP SA stands and celebrates with pride pic.twitter.com/pV7hpbW9C4 — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) July 13, 2018

UNBELIEVABLE !!!! We are so proud of you @KAndersonATP #Anderson ???????????????? — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) July 13, 2018

Ma boooooooooooiii...You little beauty @KAndersonATP Ginormous effort — Pat Symcox (@PatSymcox77) July 13, 2018

History made! Congratulations #KevinAnderson for making it to ?@Wimbledon? finals and thanks for the gift of good news ?@KAndersonATP? pic.twitter.com/aZGgOIhMiT — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) July 13, 2018

Massive win again for @KAndersonATP unbelievable from the big guy. ?? pic.twitter.com/p21ypITQcP — Darren Keet (@popeyekeet) July 13, 2018

This has been the most gripping astonishing tennis match between 2 giants of the court.. Perhaps not Giants of their trade, but both Kings for the Day.. Without a doubt! For those who missed this game, it was epic in every sense.. Congrats @KAndersonATP #Wimbledon #Wimbeldon — Jonathan Kaplan (@RefJK) July 13, 2018

@KAndersonATP take a bow! That was something special ?????????? — Dean Furman (@de4no22) July 13, 2018