Twitter reacts to Anderson's marathon semi-final win

Cape Town - Kevin Anderson has been dubbed as the 'Marathon Man' after his thrilling five-set Wimbledon semi-final win against American John Isner on Friday.
READ: Anderson keeps Wimbledon dream alive, reaches final
Anderson defeated the American in a staggering six hours and 36 minutes - the second longest Wimbledon singles match ever.
The 32-year-old is the first South African to reach the Wimbledon men's singles final in 97 years.
Anderson will face either Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal in Sunday's showpiece.
South Africans far and wide were glued to their screens in full support of the world No 8, and when he won - the country erupted.
Here are some of our favourite South African reactions to Anderson's win: