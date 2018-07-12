SA's Klaasen storms into doubles final at Wimbledon

Cape Town - South Africa's Raven Klaasen and partner Michael Venus of New Zealand are through to the final of the men's doubles at Wimbledon after defeating Denmark's Frederik Nielsen and Britain's Joe Salisbury in their semi-final clash on Thursday.



The 13th-seeded pair won the encounter 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4 in a match that lasted 2 hours and 25 minutes.

This is now Klaasen's best ever result at Wimbledon after he had reached the semi-finals before in 2016.

Klaasen and Venus will now play against either Dominic Inglot and Franco Skugor or Mike Bryan and Jack Sock who are contesting the other semi-final.