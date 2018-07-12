NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Wimbledon

SA's Klaasen storms into doubles final at Wimbledon

2018-07-12 16:30
Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus
Related Links

Cape Town - South Africa's Raven Klaasen and partner Michael Venus of New Zealand are through to the final of the men's doubles at Wimbledon after defeating  Denmark's Frederik Nielsen and Britain's Joe Salisbury in their semi-final clash on Thursday.

The 13th-seeded pair won the encounter 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4 in a match that lasted 2 hours and 25 minutes. 

This is now Klaasen's best ever result at Wimbledon after he had reached the semi-finals before in 2016.  

Klaasen and Venus will now play against either Dominic Inglot and Franco Skugor or Mike Bryan and Jack Sock who are contesting the other semi-final. 

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Kerber cruises into second Wimbledon final

2018-07-12 15:26

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Photographer becomes part of Croatia SWC goal celebration Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates Anderson on Wimbledon win As it happened: Croatia 2-1 England MATCH POINT! A moment Kevin Anderson will never forget Massive pay day awaits Kevin Anderson
Brazil’s SWC failure: What went wrong? Revealed: How much Khama Billiat earns at Chiefs Sharks confident Dan du Preez will be ready Kirsten steps down as Hobart Hurricanes coach Mallett to make long-awaited SuperSport return

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Anderson's full press conference after Wimbledon QF win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 