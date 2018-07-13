NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Wimbledon

LIVE: Anderson v Isner

2018-07-13 13:43
Herman Mostert - Sport24
Last Updated at
14:38

Anderson 3-2 Isner*

A much more comfortable service hold to 15 for the South African.

14:35

*Anderson 2-2 Isner

Isner with a relatively comfortable service hold to 30.
14:32
South African golf legend Gary Player is in the Royal Box, no doubt supporting his countryman.
14:30

Anderson 2-1 Isner*

Over 13 minutes and three break points saved, Anderson holds serve!
14:29
An 8th deuce now!
14:28
Already 7 deuces in this Anderson service game!
14:25
Anderson saves a third break point after missing a relatively easy volley!
14:23
Anderson saves it again with a lucky bounce that stays low behind on the baseline...
14:22
Another big Isner forehand brings up another break point.
14:22
Anderson saves the break point with some powerful forehands of himself and give a loud "Come on!"
14:21
A few big forehands from Isner brings up break point for the American...
14:19

QUOTE

"I'd say Isner is the greatest server in the history of tennis. He maybe doesn't back it up like others have done" - says commentator and former Wimbledon champion John McEnroe.
14:18

One thing that is clear between these two players is that Anderson is the better mover.

Isner however has a better serve. The American is yet to be broken in the tournament...
14:16

*Anderson 1-1 Isner

Isner comfortably returns the favour with an easy service hold.
14:14
Just a note: *denotes the next server
14:13

Anderson 1-0 Isner*

Anderson comfortably wins the first game by serving two aces.
14:12
Not the best start for Anderson as he begins with a double fault, but he quickly responds with an ace.
14:10
Kevin Anderson will serve first.
14:10
The 5-minute warm-up has just about been completed...
14:03

DID YOU KNOW?

The last South African male player to reach the Wimbledon singles final was Brian Norton, who lost the 1921 final to America's Bill Tilden.

Sandra Reynolds is the last South African woman to do so - she lost the 1960 final to Brazil's Maria Bueno.
11:51
***THE MATCH IS SCHEDULED FOR 14:00 SA TIME ON FRIDAY***
11:50

A BATTLE OF GIANTS!

The eighth-seeded Anderson stands 6-foot-8 (2.03m), while ninth-seed Isner is two inches taller at 6-foot-10 (2.08m).

Isner was however not the tallest player at this year’s Wimbledon, with that honour belonging to Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic (6-foot-11/2.11m), who lost in the second round.

Karlovic and American player Reilly Opelka, who’s also 6-foot-11, are the two tallest players listed on the ATP World Tour.
11:48

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The duo have squared off 11 times before on the ATP World Tour, with the American holding an 8-3 advantage, including winning his last five matches against Anderson.

Ten of the 11 matches between them were played on hard courts, while the only encounter on grass came at the Queen’s Club in London in 2008, when Isner won in straight sets.

But the pair’s rivalry dates back to their pre-professional days when both played college tennis in America.

Isner competed for the University of Georgia, while the Anderson played at the University of Illinois.

In 2007, they battled for the No 1 singles spot in the NCAA Finals between the two universities, with Isner winning in straight sets, 6-1, 7-6 (7/1).
10:49

TOO CLOSE TO CALL

Bookmakers can't separate the pair
10:47

WELCOME

LIVE coverage of South African Kevin Anderson's Wimbledon semi-final against American John Isner.
 

