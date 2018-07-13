LIVE: Anderson v Isner

HEAD-TO-HEAD
The duo have squared off 11 times before on the ATP World Tour, with the American holding an 8-3 advantage, including winning his last five matches against Anderson.
Ten
of the 11 matches between them were played on hard courts, while the
only encounter on grass came at the Queen’s Club in London in 2008, when
Isner won in straight sets.
But the pair’s rivalry dates back to their pre-professional days when both played college tennis in America.
Isner competed for the University of Georgia, while the Anderson played at the University of Illinois.
In
2007, they battled for the No 1 singles spot in the NCAA Finals between
the two universities, with Isner winning in straight sets, 6-1, 7-6
(7/1).