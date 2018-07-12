NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Wimbledon

Klaasen: 'Incredible to reach the final'

2018-07-12 21:04
Raven Klaasen, Michael Venus (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Reaching a final at Wimbledon is certainly the dream for any tennis player and South Africa's Raven Klaasen is no different in that regard.

Together with his doubles partner, Michael Venus of New Zealand, Klaasen will now live that dream thanks to their 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4 win over Denmark's Frederik Nielsen and Britain's Joe Salisbury in their semi-final clash on Thursday.

“It’s incredible to have reached the final,” said Klaasen.

“You come to Wimbledon every year and hope to do well and prepare yourself to get to this stage in the tournament and then to do a step better than my last semi-final (2016) showing here is fabulous. I don’t want to get to excited, I need to regroup and recover and come out on Saturday with Michael and give ourselves the best chance of the title.”

Klaasen said that both himself, Kevin Anderson and wheelchair tennis star KG Montjane were thankful for all the support and messages they have received from South Africa.

“When you get a congratulations from your President then you know your efforts are recognised. We also got well wishes from the Deputy Minister of Sport and Recreation Gert Oosthuizen and Minister of Sport and Recreation Tokozile Xasa which means so much. It really motivates us to see how many people back home are motivated by our success,” he said.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Super-mum Serena ready for royal date with Meghan at Wimbledon

39 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICS: Photographer becomes part of Croatia SWC goal celebration Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates Anderson on Wimbledon win Massive pay day awaits Kevin Anderson MATCH POINT! A moment Kevin Anderson will never forget PICTURES: Sport stars spotted at Wimbledon
Brazil’s SWC failure: What went wrong? Revealed: How much Khama Billiat earns at Chiefs Sharks confident Dan du Preez will be ready Kirsten steps down as Hobart Hurricanes coach Mallett to make long-awaited SuperSport return

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Anderson's full press conference after Wimbledon QF win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 