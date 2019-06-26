NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Wimbledon

Kevin Anderson seeded 4th for Wimbledon

2019-06-26 11:47
Kevin Anderson
Kevin Anderson (AP)
Cape Town - South African star Kevin Anderson has been seeded fourth for this year's Wimbledon.

CLICK HERE to view the seedings for the 2019 Wimbledon

Anderson is No 8 on the ATP Tour standings, but received a higher seeding because Wimbledon organisers take into account players' form on grass when they make their seedings.

Anderson, last year's runner-up at Wimbledon, has struggled with an elbow injury for much of 2019 and made his return to action at last weekend's Queen's Club Championships in London where he was beaten in the second round by Frenchman Gilles Simon.

Anderson's elevation means Austria's Dominic Thiem, Germany's Alexander Zverev and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas are all bumped down one position.

World No 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic is the top seed on the men's side, followed by eight-time champion and world No 3 Roger Federer. Rafael Nadal, the world No 2 and recent French Open champion, is seeded below Federer.

On the doubles side, South Africa's Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus are the third seeds.

Klaasen and Venus were beaten finalists at last year's Wimbledon.

The women's seedings do mirror the rankings with French Open champion Ashleigh Barty top of the pile for the first time at a Grand Slam ahead of Naomi Osaka.

Defending champion Angelique Kerber is seeded fifth with seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams down in 11th.

