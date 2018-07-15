Head-to-head: Djokovic leads Anderson 5-1

Cape Town - Kevin Anderson heads into Sunday's Wimbledon final with another negative head-to-head record against his opponent.

The South African will face Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (15:00 SA time), with the 12-time Grand Slam champion favoured to win his fourth Wimbledon title.

Djokovic boasts a 5-1 head-to-head win record in ATP World Tour matches against Anderson.

Anderson will however look at the positives - he beat Djokovic 7-6 (7/1), 3-6, 6-4 in the pair’s first ever encounter in 2008 at the Miami Masters hard court event.

That win came just a couple of months after Djokovic had won his first Grand Slam at that year’s Australian Open.

Djokovic then went on to win the next five meetings against Anderson.



However, Anderson will take heart from the last time they met at Wimbledon in 2015 - when Djokovic had to come from two sets down to win 6-7 (6/8), 6-7 (6/8), 6-1, 6-4, 7-5.

Their other encounters included three matches in 2011 - Miami (Djokovic 6-4, 6-2), Madrid (Djokovic 6-3, 6-4) and Wimbledon (Djokovic 6-3, 6-4, 6-2).

There was also a match in 2012 at Indian Wells, when Djokovic won 6-2, 6-3.

But Anderson will not be perturbed by records, given the fact that he overcame the odds in his last three encounters en route to the final.

The eighth seed beat Frenchman Gael Monfils in the Round of 16 despite losing all five of their prior meetings. He then beat defending champion Roger Federer in the quarter-finals having never beaten the Swiss maestro in four previous encounters and overcame American John Isner in the semi-finals despite a 3-8 losing record heading into their clash.

Both Anderson and Djokovic will be weary after winning marathon semi-final matches - the South African took six hours and 36 minutes to beat Isner 26-24 in the fifth set, while Djokovic played for five hours and 15 minutes to get the better of Rafael Nadal 10-8 in the decider.

