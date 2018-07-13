NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Wimbledon

Have mercy! Anderson calls for rule change after Isner epic

2018-07-13 21:52
Kevin Anderson (AP)
Related Links

London - Exhausted Kevin Anderson called for Grand Slam chiefs to introduce a cut-off point for final set marathons after the South African reached the Wimbledon final by winning the second longest ever singles match at a major.

Anderson survived an incredible endurance test in the semi-finals on Friday, beating John Isner 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (9/11), 6-4, 26-24 in six hours and 36 minutes.

The 32-year-old is the first South African man to reach the Wimbledon final for 97 years.

READ: Twitter reacts to Anderson's marathon semi-final win

But Anderson has little time to rest his aching body before facing Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final.

And he made it clear Grand Slam tournament organisers should consider a rule change - perhaps introducing a tie-break at 6-6 - to make the deciding set of five-set matches less gruelling.

"I hope this is a sign for Grand Slams to change. For us to be out there for that length of time. I really hope we can look at this, because at the end you don't feel great," Anderson said.

"Just playing like that in those conditions was tough on both of us.

"If I was on the opposite (losing) side I don't know how you take it.

"I have to recover as much as I can for the final now."

Read more on:    wimbledon  |  kevin anderson  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Wimbledon player Farah banned over gambling charge

59 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Anderson reaches Wimbledon final after marathon win Kaizer Chiefs announce new head coach Anderson v Isner: A rivalry stretching back to college tennis Hurricanes shock Twitter with 'crap' post Anderson v Isner: Battle of the giants
Top 10 highest paid soccer players in the world PICTURES: Sport stars spotted at Wimbledon Swys: Even Federer loses sometimes! Griquas' team bus stoned by angry protesters After life-saving surgery, Serena plagued by 'traumatic thoughts'

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Anderson's full press conference after Wimbledon QF win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 