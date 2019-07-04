Harris has R800 000 reasons to smile after Federer defeat

Cape Town - South Africa's Lloyd Harris faced the unenviable task of taking on eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer in the opening round of this year's tournament at the All England Club.

And he didn't disgrace himself one iota in shocking the tennis world by claiming the opening set - on Centre Court - 6-3.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, stepped up a gear thereafter, running out a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 winner.

Harris entered the tournament at a career high 86th ranking as the 22-year-old continues his meteoric rise up the ranks.

Harris had £45 000 (R800 000) reasons to console himself in defeat as the riches continue to flow for the likeable Capetonian.

Harris will be back in action in the men's doubles on Court 11 on Thursday when he partners Norway's Casper Ruud in their first round match against the Mexico-El Salvador pairing of Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela and Marcelo Arevalo.

Even in defeat in their opener, Harris and Ruud would pocket £6 000 (R106 000) each.



