NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Wimbledon

Fognini in extraordinary 'bomb should go off' rant

2019-07-06 17:42
Fabio Fognini (AFP)
Related Links

London - Fabio Fognini said a "bomb should go off" at Wimbledon as he crashed out of the third round on Saturday.

The Italian 12th seed was beaten by US world No 94 Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 7-6 (12/10), 6-3 on the compact Court 14.

"It's fair to play here? Damned English, really. Damned, really. Wish a bomb would explode on this club. A bomb should explode here," he fumed in Italian.

Speaking afterwards, Fognini, who is no stranger to on-court outbursts, continued voicing his irritation.

"The court was not really good," the 32-year-old said.

"Most of the time when you're on court, you're frustrated. For sure, I was not happy about my performance today because I was knowing I have a lot to win in this case, because was I thinking I have a good chance to win.

"Something happen on court, if I feel sorry for somebody, I have to say sorry. Now I have to be focused on the second half of the season."

He added: "I say sorry. If somebody feel offended, I say sorry. No problem."

Had he won, he would have gone on to face unseeded American Sam Querrey for a place in the quarter-finals.

Despite being the fourth-biggest men's seed playing on Saturday, his match was shunted onto the lowly Court 14, an outside court with just 318 seats.

"That's the schedule. Schedule like that. Nothing to say," Fognini said.

Wimbledon results on Saturday (x denotes seeding):

Men

Third round

Sam Querrey (USA) bt John Millman (AUS) 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (10/8), 6-3

Tennys Sandgren (USA) bt Fabio Fognini (ITA x12) 6-3, 7-6 (14/12), 6-3

Rafael Nadal (ESP x3) bt Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 6-2, 6-3, 6-2

Kei Nishikori (JPN x8) bt Steve Johnson (USA) 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

Women

Third round

Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-1, 6-1

Alison Riske (USA) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x13) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Serena Williams (USA x11) bt Julia Goerges (GER x18) 6-3, 6-4

Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP x30) bt Lauren Davis (USA) 6-3, 6-3

Barbora Strycova (CZE) bt Kiki Bertens (NED x4) 7-5, 6-1

Elise Mertens (BEL x21) bt Qiang Wang (CHN x15) 6-2, 6-7 (9/11), 6-4

Johanna Konta (GBR x19) bt Sloane Stephens (USA x9) 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Petra Kvitova (CZE x6) bt Magda Linette (POL) 6-3, 6-2

Read more on:    atp tour  |  wimbledon  |  fabio fognini  |  tennis

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Freak football injury rules Amla out of Aussie clash LIVE: Australia in early trouble as Pretorius traps Smith Skipper Faf to contemplate Proteas future after World Cup Aussie skipper Finch: We're similar to South Africans Langer says 'nothing dead' about Proteas CWC match
All Blacks: Cheats or masters of gamesmanship? Marawa shrugs off SuperSport sack... starts own sports channel PICTURES: JP Pietersen all smiles at Sharks training Sonny Bill suffers fresh injury concern Pocock better than '50-50' chance of playing RWC - Cheika

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 