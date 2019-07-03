Federer v Nadal in Cape Town in 2020?

Cape Town - Could tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal be heading to Cape Town in 2020 for a charity match?

For tennis fans in the Mother City, that indeed appears to be the good news!

In a 73 question interview for Vogue, Federer confirmed that he and his greatest rival would be attempting to break the attendance record in Cape Town.

"He's an intense guy on the court," Federer said.

"He's super honest and open off the court.

"And he's got a heart of gold.