Wimbledon

Federer v Nadal in Cape Town in 2020?

2019-07-03 09:54
Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal (Getty Images)
Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Could tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal be heading to Cape Town in 2020 for a charity match?

For tennis fans in the Mother City, that indeed appears to be the good news!

In a 73 question interview for Vogue, Federer confirmed that he and his greatest rival would be attempting to break the attendance record in Cape Town.

"He's an intense guy on the court," Federer said.

"He's super honest and open off the court.

"And he's got a heart of gold.

"He's also going to help me with my foundation again next year.

"We're going to try to break the record for most attendance, in Cape Town, South Africa for my foundation.

"I'm so looking forward to it so thank you Rafa."

At this stage there's no clarity on a date for the match nor a venue.

The two greats of the game, who share 38 Grand Slam titles between them, have competed in some of the most memorable matches in history with their 2008 Wimbledon final widely regarded as the greatest match ever played.

In their 39 head-to-head matches to date, Nadal holds a 24-15 advantage.

Both players are currently in action at this year's Wimbledon and are on track to meet in the semi-finals.

