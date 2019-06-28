Federer opens Wimbledon campaign against SA's Lloyd Harris

Cape Town - South Africa's Lloyd Harris will play eight-time former champion Roger Federer in the Wimbledon first round.

This was confirmed at the draw ceremony on Friday.



South Africa's other participant in the men's singles, Kevin Anderson, who is seeded fourth, will frace French doubles specialist Pierre-Hugues Herbert in Round 1.

World No 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic will play Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in his opening match, while third seed Rafael Nadal will face Japan's Yuichi Sugita.

More to follow...