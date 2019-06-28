NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Wimbledon

Federer opens Wimbledon campaign against SA's Lloyd Harris

2019-06-28 11:35
Roger Federer
Roger Federer (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - South Africa's Lloyd Harris will play eight-time former champion Roger Federer in the Wimbledon first round.

This was confirmed at the draw ceremony on Friday.

South Africa's other participant in the men's singles, Kevin Anderson, who is seeded fourth, will frace French doubles specialist Pierre-Hugues Herbert in Round 1.

World No 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic will play Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in his opening match, while third seed Rafael Nadal will face Japan's Yuichi Sugita.

More to follow...

Read more on:    atp tour  |  wimbledon  |  lloyd harris  |  roger federer  |  tennis

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
﻿
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
﻿
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Imran Tahir celebratory memes are breaking the internet! India top ODI rankings as Proteas slip JP apologises to SA fans after Proteas' dismal CWC Ali Bacher: 3 reasons why Proteas' World Cup flopped The bleak proof that Proteas are nowhere
How WP Rugby may be plucked from cliff edge Federer opens Wimbledon campaign against SA's Lloyd Harris Du Preez replaced as Sharks Currie Cup coach Meyer: Versatile Steyn an ideal fit for Boks Gatland signs Super Rugby deal with Chiefs

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 