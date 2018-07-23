NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Wimbledon

Family, fans greet tearful Montjane after Wimbledon success

2018-07-23 21:28
An emotional Kgothatso Montjane was welcomed by WDB Trust CEO Nomgqibelo Mdlalose on her return to SA (Facebook).
Cape Town - South African wheelchair tennis star, Kgothatso Montjane, returned to the country on Monday where she was greeted by not only her family and friends but also by many of her fans

Montjane recently made it to the semi-finals of the wheelchair tennis event at the All England Club, eventually losing to top seed and defending champion Diede de Groot of the Netherlands, 1-6, 5-7.

Montjane was awarded a wild card into the prestigious grass-court tournament to become the first African wheelchair tennis player to ever take part in the event.

After her heroic display at Wimbledon, Montjane flew into OR Tambo where her supporters awaited her arrival

Montjane broke into tears when entering the international arrival hall on seeing the massive support gathered waiting for her return. 

“This is very emotional moment for me, especially with my family and friends here. It’s such a great feeling,” said an emotional Montjane during press conference that followed her arrival.

“The past few weeks have been hectic, but the experience was incredible with participation at The All England Lawn Tennis Club being a highlight. Thank you to everyone for the love during the past few weeks,” added Montjane.

Read more on:    kgothatso montjane  |  tennis
Nadal sitting pretty atop ATP Tour rankings

2018-07-23 11:19

WATCH: Kevin Anderson reflects on Wimbledon final defeat
 
 
