Wimbledon

Djokovic masterclass ends Anderson's dream Wimbledon run

2018-07-15 17:30
Novak Djokovic (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Kevin Anderson's Wimbledon dream is over, but for Novak Djokovic, the nightmare of a painful period of injury has turned into joy with his fourth title at the All England Club. 

As it happened: Kevin Anderson v Novak Djokovic - Wimbledon final

The Serbian beat the big serving South African with relative ease in the men's final at SW19 on Sunday, securing a 6-2, 6-2 and 7-6 (7/3) win.

Anderson looked as if the strain of two extended five set wins over Roger Federer in the quarter-final and John Isner in the semi-final had taken their toll, especially in the first two sets, although he will rue the number of unforced errors he made.

The third set saw the South African fight back, holding a number of break points over Djokovic that he just could not convert. 

Djokovic went on to claim a close fought tie-breaker to win the match, the trophy and the accolades but spare a thought for Anderson who had given his all over the two weeks of the tournament. 

 

NEXT ON SPORT24X

I feared Serena might die, says husband

2018-07-15 13:10

WATCH: Anderson's full press conference after Wimbledon QF win
 
 
