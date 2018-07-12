Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates Anderson on Wimbledon win

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday led South Africa in congratulating Kevin Anderson after he sensationally knocked Roger Federer out of Wimbledon to become the first South African to reach the semi-finals in 35 years.

READ: Anderson shocks Federer in stunning Wimbledon upset

The 32-year-old Anderson defeated defending champion Federer in a five-set thriller that lasted more than four hours.



"Congratulations to Kevin Anderson for reaching the men's singles semi-finals," Ramaphosa tweeted on Thursday.

The South African president also congratulated Raven Klaasen for reaching the men's doubles semi-finals, and wished Kgothatso Montjane well for her tournament.



Congratulations to Kevin Anderson for reaching the men’s singles semi-finals and to Raven Klaasen for reaching the men’s doubles semi-finals at #Wimbledon. All the best to Kgothatso Montjane who’s going to become first SA black woman to play at Wimbledon. We are proud of you all. pic.twitter.com/hVW9CZKIiG — President Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 12, 2018

Anderson became the first South African to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals since Kevin Curren in 1983 and just the sixth player - male and female - in history.



"We have always considered him an ambassador and he continues to wave the flag. We are very excited," Mickey Modisane, the sports ministry spokesperson, told AFP.



"From a social cohesion and nation-building perspective, it's a great achievement for South Africa."



Leader of the opposition, Mmusi Maimane, also congratulated the South African duo on their achievements.

Congratulations to Kevin Anderson and Raven Klaasen for flying the South African flag high at Wimbledon. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) July 12, 2018

Eighth-seed Anderson will play American ninth seed John Isner on Friday for a place in Sunday's final, while Klaasen and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus will play Denmark's Frederik Nielsen and Britain's Joe Salisbury in the semi-finals on Thursday.

