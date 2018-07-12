NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Wimbledon

Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates Anderson on Wimbledon win

2018-07-12 11:33
Kevin Anderson (Getty)
Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday led South Africa in congratulating Kevin Anderson after he sensationally knocked Roger Federer out of Wimbledon to become the first South African to reach the semi-finals in 35 years.

The 32-year-old Anderson defeated defending champion Federer in a five-set thriller that lasted more than four hours.

"Congratulations to Kevin Anderson for reaching the men's singles semi-finals," Ramaphosa tweeted on Thursday.

The South African president also congratulated Raven Klaasen for reaching the men's doubles semi-finals, and wished Kgothatso Montjane well for her tournament.

Anderson became the first South African to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals since Kevin Curren in 1983 and just the sixth player - male and female - in history.

"We have always considered him an ambassador and he continues to wave the flag. We are very excited," Mickey Modisane, the sports ministry spokesperson, told AFP.

"From a social cohesion and nation-building perspective, it's a great achievement for South Africa."

Leader of the opposition, Mmusi Maimane, also congratulated the South African duo on their achievements.

Eighth-seed Anderson will play American ninth seed John Isner on Friday for a place in Sunday's final, while Klaasen and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus will play Denmark's Frederik Nielsen and Britain's Joe Salisbury in the semi-finals on Thursday.

