Anderson's marathon fortnight at SW19

Cape Town - Although he lost the final at Wimbledon to Novak Djokovic, Kevin Anderson certainly gained a host of new admirers during the two weeks the tournament ran.

And not only because of his undoubted talent, but for sheer will to win.

Anderson was involved in two epic encounters in the games before the final.

First, he beat top seed Roger Federer in a five-set quarter-final that lasted four hours and 14 minutes.

And then, Anderson was involved in an even longer encounter against John Isner in the semi-final.

That match went to five sets as well, clocking in at six hours and 36 minute with the final set lasting 50 games!

Those two matches certainly took it out of Anderson who in the final looked exhausted.

In total, Anderson spent 23 hours and 20 minutes on court, and although he lost, his memories of his run at Wimbledon will remain fresh in his mind, and ours, for years to come.