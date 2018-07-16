NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Wimbledon

Anderson thanks fans for support, messages

2018-07-16 07:48
Kevin Anderson (AP)
Cape Town - South Africa's Kevin Anderson has thanked his support base following a runner-up finish at Wimbledon.

The eighth seed reached his first Wimbledon final where he lost to Serbia's Novak Djokovic in straight sets on Sunday.

Anderson earlier made headlines when he defeated eight-time former champion Roger Federer in the quarter-finals and then beat American John Isner in a marathon semi-final that lasted a record six hours and 36 minutes.

Anderson spent more than 21 hours on the court heading into the final and finally ran out of gas against Djokovic, losing 2-6, 2-6, 6/7 (3/7).

Anderson took to social media afterwards, saying he will take a lot of positives from his run to the Wimbledon title match.

He also congratulated Djokovic, who won his 13th Grand Slam on Sunday.

WATCH: Kevin Anderson reflects on Wimbledon final defeat
 
 
