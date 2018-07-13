NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Wimbledon

Anderson v Isner: A rivalry stretching back to college tennis

2018-07-13 12:33
Kevin Anderson (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - South Africa’s Kevin Anderson will face a familiar foe when he takes on America’s John Isner in the Wimbledon semi-finals on Friday.  

The duo have squared off 11 times previously on the ATP World Tour, with the American holding an 8-3 advantage, including winning the last matches.

But the pair’s rivalry dates back to their pre-professional days when both played college tennis in America.

Isner competed for the University of Georgia, while the Anderson played at the University of Illinois.

In 2007, they battled for the No 1 singles spot in the NCAA Finals between the two universities, with Isner winning in straight sets, 6-1, 7-6 (7/1).

“There could be a little mental aspect in our match,” Isner told the ATP World Tour’s official website.

“We've been lined up against each other for about 14 years now, because he left Illinois when I left Georgia. We've been doing it ever since.

“For me this match-up, and I think for him as well, is especially cool. It's a very nice spotlight on college tennis, that one of us, no matter what, is going to be playing in the Wimbledon final... I never could have imagined this. I don't know if you asked him that question (what he would say). (I would have said) there's no shot. (I couldn't) imagine us playing each other in the semi-finals of the most prestigious tennis tournament we have.”

Ten of their official ATP matches were played on hard courts, while the only encounter on grass came at the Queen’s Club in London in 2008, when Isner won in straight sets.

However, their last encounter was more than three years ago - at the Indian Wells Masters - and Anderson has made significant strides since then.

In his past two matches, the South African overcame opponents he had never beaten before - Federer had a 4-0 head-to-head record, while Frenchman Gael Monfils (in the Round of 16) boasted five wins over Anderson.

Read more on:    atp tour  |  wimbledon  |  kevin anderson  |  john isner  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

LIVE: Anderson v Isner

58 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
PICTURES: Sport stars spotted at Wimbledon LIVE: Anderson v Isner Massive pay day awaits Kevin Anderson SA Rugby deputy butchers Craven Week speech Hurricanes shock Twitter with 'crap' post
Top 10 highest paid soccer players in the world PICTURES: Sport stars spotted at Wimbledon Swys: Even Federer loses sometimes! Griquas' team bus stoned by angry protesters After life-saving surgery, Serena plagued by 'traumatic thoughts'

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Anderson's full press conference after Wimbledon QF win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 