Anderson still looking to gain US citizenship

2018-07-12 12:33
Cape Town - South Africa's Kevin Anderson still has plans to gain American citizenship which would see him hold dual nationality.

The 32-year-old stunned the tennis world on Wednesday when he beat defending champion Roger Federer 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 6-4, 13-11 in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Anderson, who lives in Gulf Stream in Florida and is married to an American, applied for US citizenship a few years ago and responded to a question about whether he still intended to do so.

“It's still in the process,” Anderson said when probed on the matter during his post-match press conference on Wednesday.

Anderson said in 2015 he was hoping to “keep my African citizenship and hopefully have the dual citizenship", adding that his attempt to gain US citizenship was “just a matter of logistics.”

Anderson will, however, not be permitted to play Davis Cup for the United States after the International Tennis Federation (ITF) passed a resolution allowing a player to only represent one country at senior level during his career.

Anderson has an 8-1 singles record (and 9-1 overall) for South African in the Davis Cup, but hasn't played since 2011.

