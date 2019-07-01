Anderson coasts into Wimbledon second round

Cape Town - South African tennis star Kevin Anderson sailed into the second round of Wimbledon with a straight-sets victory over Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Monday.

The fourth-seeded Anderson won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 45 minutes.

The 2.03m tall South African hit 16 aces and never lost his serve, while breaking the Frenchman four times.

Anderson, last year's finalist, will next face either Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic of Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

Meanwhile, South Africa's other participant in the men's singles, Lloyd Harris, will face the second-seeded Roger Federer on Tuesday.

In the men's doubles, South Africa's Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus will open their account against British duo Jonny O'Mara and Luke Bambridge on Wednesday.

Klaasen and Venus, who were also runners-up last year, are the third seeds.

Latest Wimbledon results on Monday (x denotes seeding):

Men

First round



Kevin Anderson (RSA x4) bt Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Stan Wawrinka (SUI x22) bt Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Reilly Opelka (USA) bt Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (GER) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-1

Feliciano Lopez (ESP) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-4, 6-2, 6-4

Roberto Bautista (ESP x23) bt Peter Gojowczyk (GER) 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

Women

First round



Elina Svitolina (UKR x8) bt Daria Gavrilova (AUS) 7-5, 6-0

Margarita Gasparyan (RUS) bt Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER) 6-4, 6-4

Marie Bouzkova (CZE) bt Mona Barthel (GER) 6-3, 6-3

Maria Sakkari (GRE x31) bt Bernarda Pera (USA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Heather Watson (GBR) bt Caty McNally (USA) 7-6 (7/3), 6-2

Madison Keys (USA x17) bt Luksika Kumkhum (THA) 6-3, 6-2

Sofia Kenin (USA x27) bt Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-4, 6-2

Dayana Yastremska (UKR) bt Camila Giorgi (ITA) 6-3, 6-3