NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Wimbledon

Anderson reacts to Wimbledon cancellation, admits safety more important

2020-04-02 06:42
Kevin Anderson (Getty Images)
Kevin Anderson (Getty Images)
Related Links

South Africa's Kevin Anderson admitted that although Wimbledon will be sorely missed, everyone should be focussing on staying healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The oldest Grand Slam tournament at London's All England Club was cancelled, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the United Kingdom rose to 29 857 on Wednesday, 1 April.

This marks the first time the tournament will not be played since the second World War.

Wimbledon was due to run for two weeks from 29 June, with Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep hoping to defend their titles.

The ATP and WTA have also cancelled several grass-court tournaments, resulting in the tennis season possibly resuming from 13 July.

READ | Who's saying what as Wimbledon suffers first peacetime cancellation

Anderson, who reached the 2018 Wimbledon final, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the historic cancellation:

"I've always had so many great memories at @Wimbledon. The grass season will definitely be missed but the most important thing right now for us to focus on is that we're all staying healthy and safe at home."

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old is currently recovering from knee surgery, which saw him miss the second half of 2019.

The US Open is now the next Grand Slam event and is expected to get underway from 31 August - 13 September in New York, with the French Open having been postponed to 20 September.

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
How Bok legend Danie Gerber and daughter are fighting coronavirus Player admits Bulls camp caught off-guard by White appointment Change coming at Loftus, but it's the same old Jake WATCH | Springbok Colin Beck's controversial drop goal on 1981 NZ tour SA legend Doctor Khumalo suffers heart-breaking family loss
Change coming at Loftus, but it's the same old Jake Coronavirus | PSL says no news of leading players infected Cricket South Africa is cleaning its windows Donald voted English county's greatest overseas player Klate is the 'Ryan Giggs of South Africa' says SuperSport CEO

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 