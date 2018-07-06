Anderson marches into Wimbledon 4th round

Cape Town - Kevin Anderson has advanced through to the fourth round of Wimbledon on Friday.

The South African eighth seed defeated German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-5 and 7-5 at the All England Club.

Anderson's best effort at Wimbledon to date is reaching the fourth round on three occasions - 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Anderson will face either American Sam Querrey or Frenchman Gael Monfils for a place in the last eight.

He'll be eager to reach the quarter-finals for the first time, where he could come up against defending champion Roger Federer.

Wimbledon results on Friday, the fifth day of the 2018 championships (x denotes seeded player):



Men

3rd rd

Kevin Anderson (RSA x8) bt Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER x25) 6-3, 7-5, 7-5

Women

3rd rd

Evgeniya Rodina (RUS) bt Madison Keys (USA x10) 7-5, 5-7, 6-4

Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) bt Lucie Safarova (CZE) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1