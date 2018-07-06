NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Wimbledon

Anderson marches into Wimbledon 4th round

2018-07-06 15:07
Kevin Anderson
Kevin Anderson (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Kevin Anderson has advanced through to the fourth round of Wimbledon on Friday.

The South African eighth seed defeated German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-5 and 7-5 at the All England Club.

Anderson's best effort at Wimbledon to date is reaching the fourth round on three occasions - 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Anderson will face either American Sam Querrey or Frenchman Gael Monfils for a place in the last eight.

He'll be eager to reach the quarter-finals for the first time, where he could come up against defending champion Roger Federer.

Wimbledon results on Friday, the fifth day of the 2018 championships (x denotes seeded player):

Men

3rd rd

Kevin Anderson (RSA x8) bt Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER x25) 6-3, 7-5, 7-5

Women

3rd rd

Evgeniya Rodina (RUS) bt Madison Keys (USA x10) 7-5, 5-7, 6-4

Ekaterina Makarova (RUS) bt Lucie Safarova (CZE) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

Read more on:    wimbledon  |  atp tour  |  kevin anderson  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Anderson out to make it 4-0 against German veteran

2018-07-06 08:37

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ashwin Willemse graduates from Wits ... with distinction! Naas Botha to return to SuperSport studio Amla splashes R12.5m on Durban penthouse Why the unhealthy obsession with Mitchell? Fast-paced 1 500m foils Caster
Cape Town Sevens dates confirmed Odwa Ndungane chats to Sport24 Crusaders seal top spot on Super Rugby standings Why the unhealthy obsession with Mitchell? Wimbledon giant-killer happy to come out as gay

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Kaymer takes on Fitzpatrick in 14 Club Challenge
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 