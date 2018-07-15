Anderson gets good luck call from Ramaphosa

Cape Town - It goes without saying that the whole of South Africa is behind Kevin Anderson as he takes on Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final at Wimbledon today.

READ: An important lesson from Kevin Anderson's first coach - his father

But perhaps Anderson's most high profile supporter is none other than President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa confirmed as much on his official Twitter account, saying that he had called the big serving South African to wish him well for his match later on Sunday afternoon against Djokovic.

Ramaphosa also congratulated Raven Klaasen and Kgothatso Montjane as they kept the South African flag flying high in the men's doubles and ladies wheelchair tournaments at the All England Club.

Klaasen and his partner Michael Venus were beaten finalists on Saturday, losing in five sets to the American duo of Jack Sock and Mike Bryan, while Montjane lost in the semi-finals to top seed Died de Groot.

"Well done to Raven Klaasen & Kgothatso Montjane for making it as far as they did at #Wimbledon. I called & spoke to Kevin Anderson & wished him the best of luck & told him that we are all rooting for him. He was very pleased and said he’d do his best to make South Africa proud."

Djokovic has a 5-1 record over Anderson but the South African will be buoyed by his two outstanding displays in the quarter-final where he beat top seed Roger Federer and the semi-final where he defeated John Isner in a marathon encounter.

The final starts at 15:00 (SA time).