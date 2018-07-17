Anderson feels he 'belongs' at the top

Cape Town - Kevin Anderson says he feels like he belongs at the top of men’s tennis after his run to the Wimbledon final.



The South African made headlines by reaching the showpiece match at Wimbledon where he lost 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) to the Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.



It was an impressive run to the final for Anderson, who beat eight-time former champion Roger Federer in the quarter-finals, before winning a marathon six hour and 36 minute semi-final against American John Isner.



Anderson on Monday reached a career-high world ranking of No 5 and is hoping his heroics at Wimbledon can be a springboard for future success.



“I feel like I belong. I need to keep working hard and hopefully give myself more opportunities like this,” Anderson said in an interview with Jacaranda FM on Tuesday.

“It’s a goal I’ve had for a long time. I think it took a little longer than I would have liked but I’m really happy to be standing here now at No 5 in the world.”

Anderson added that he would be looking to further creep up the rankings and reach more Grand Slam finals.

“It’s a dream coming true. But I think I can re-align my goals and I feel like I can continue down the path that I’m on then there’s no reason why I can’t get that ranking even higher.”

Anderson has now played in two major finals, having lost to Rafael Nadal in last year’s US Open final.

