NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Wimbledon

Anderson feels he 'belongs' at the top

2018-07-17 11:25
Kevin Anderson (Twitter)
Kevin Anderson (Twitter)
Related Links

Cape Town - Kevin Anderson says he feels like he belongs at the top of men’s tennis after his run to the Wimbledon final.

The South African made headlines by reaching the showpiece match at Wimbledon where he lost 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) to the Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.

It was an impressive run to the final for Anderson, who beat eight-time former champion Roger Federer in the quarter-finals, before winning a marathon six hour and 36 minute semi-final against American John Isner.

Anderson on Monday reached a career-high world ranking of No 5 and is hoping his heroics at Wimbledon can be a springboard for future success.

“I feel like I belong. I need to keep working hard and hopefully give myself more opportunities like this,” Anderson said in an interview with Jacaranda FM on Tuesday.

“It’s a goal I’ve had for a long time. I think it took a little longer than I would have liked but I’m really happy to be standing here now at No 5 in the world.”

Anderson added that he would be looking to further creep up the rankings and reach more Grand Slam finals.

“It’s a dream coming true. But I think I can re-align my goals and I feel like I can continue down the path that I’m on then there’s no reason why I can’t get that ranking even higher.”

Anderson has now played in two major finals, having lost to Rafael Nadal in last year’s US Open final.

READ: Anderson on why he started Wimbledon final on low note

Read more on:    atp tour  |  wimbledon  |  kevin anderson  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Anderson appreciates phone call from Ramaphosa

2018-07-17 09:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Injured Bulls prop sues union for R45 million Kevin Curren's nationality confusion cleared up SABC top brass charged over R5.5 million Marawa hiring Anderson on why he started Wimbledon final on low note Faf calls for toss to be scrapped
Anderson heroics one of SA sport's great achievements Anderson on why he started Wimbledon final on low note Top 10 highest paid soccer players in the world Injured Bulls prop sues union for R45 million 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 19

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Kevin Anderson reflects on Wimbledon final defeat
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 