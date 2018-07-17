Anderson appreciates phone call from Ramaphosa

Cape Town - South African tennis star Kevin Anderson says he received a phone call from president Cyril Ramaphosa shortly before his Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

Anderson made headlines by reaching the showpiece match at Wimbledon where he lost 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) to the Serbian.

But it was an impressive run to the final for Anderson, who beat eight-time former champion Roger Federer in the quarter-finals, before winning a marathon six hour and 36 minute semi-final against American John Isner.

Anderson was interviewed on Jacaranda FM radio station on Tuesday morning where he said he was overwhelmed by the messages of encouragement.

“The support I’ve had has been amazing right across the board, from people here in London to other athletes in South Africa,” Anderson said.

“I spoke to our president right before the match. He said that the whole country was proud and behind me and to just give it my best shot. I really appreciated the call.”

Anderson on Monday reached a career-high world ranking of No 5 and is hoping his heroics at Wimbledon can be a springboard for future success.

“It wasn’t meant to be in the final, but the positives I can take from the whole two weeks are immense. I have a lot of belief in my game. So, I’m looking forward to keep working hard and hopefully give myself more opportunities like this.”

