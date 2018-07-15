NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Wimbledon

An important lesson from Kevin Anderson's first coach - his father

2018-07-15 06:08
Kevin Anderson (Twitter)
Kevin Anderson (Twitter)
Related Links

Suzanne Venter

-

Johannesburg - It’s just a ball.

That’s the most important lesson Kevin Anderson’s first tennis coach - his father - taught him when he was just a boy. That, and the ability to hit a ball with his left hand.

About that all-important tennis lesson, Barbara Anderson, Kevin’s mother, had this to say: “He told him anyone can hit a ball - it’s just a ball. It’s up to you how you hit it back.”

About that incredible shot in the Wimbledon semi-final when Kevin (32) slipped in the penultimate game of the match, only to jump up and hit the ball back with his left hand, winning not only the game but eventually the match, Kevin said: “When I was younger, I had an operation on my elbow ... and for four or five months I played only with my left hand. I would never have thought that I would have played a shot with my left hand in the semi-final of Wimbledon.”

His father’s good advice helped Kevin to make history on Friday when he defeated his good friend, the American John Isner, in a marathon match that lasted six hours and 36 minutes.

In the process he became the first South African men’s player to make it to the Wimbledon final since Brian Norton in 1921.

Kevin Curren, who lives in Durban, competed as an American when he lost to Boris Becker in the final in 1985. In 1960 Sandra Reynolds Price became the only South African woman to have ever played in a Wimbledon final.

On Sunday at 15:00 Anderson will probably play in the biggest match of his life - and stand the chance of winning prize money of almost R40 million.

Barbara is now in London to support her son, while her husband Mark is following the tournament on the TV from their home in Johannesburg. She said her husband isn’t crazy about the spotlight and decided to stay at home.

“We are incredibly proud of Kevin. His brother Greg also helped Kevin to get to where he is now. Growing up they spent hours on the court hitting the ball to each other. It was always a joke that one of them had to hit a winning shot before it could end so they went on for hours and hours.”

She said Kevin has always been dedicated. Not just to tennis, but also to his schoolwork.

“He has always been such a caring person, from an early age and to this day he has never changed. He has a lovely, soft, caring character,” she said.

For instance, said Barbara, Kevin would always turn around to thank the security guards who watch him while he practises at Wimbledon.

After Friday’s match - the fifth set alone consisted of an incredible 50 games - Kevin was dubbed the “marathon man” on Wimbledon’s official twitter page.

Shortly before the match, Barbara said she was very nervous, but she just focused on the tournament and believed that Kevin was ready to do his best.

“We believe in Kevin, we stand behind him and we know he is on the right path and he can win the tournament,” said Barbara.

“It’s a funny thing, we did not talk about tennis beforehand. Kevin comes and practises and does the necessary things to prepare and we watch him. Otherwise we talk about ordinary things and keep the atmosphere as calm as possible so that he can just focus on what he has to do,” she said.

“He has been very upbeat this whole tournament and he has not hit a low.”

Greg, who is a coach at a tennis academy in New York, is also in London to support his brother. Kelsey, Kevin’s wife, will definitely be courtside to support him.

Read more on:    atp tour  |  wimbledon  |  kevin anderson  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Win or lose, Top 5 ranking awaits Anderson

2018-07-15 06:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kevin Curren's nationality confusion cleared up CONFIRMED: 2018 Super Rugby quarter-finals Have mercy! Anderson calls for rule change after Isner epic 10 staggering stats from Anderson v Isner epic Massive pay day awaits Kevin Anderson
Top 10 highest paid soccer players in the world PICTURES: Sport stars spotted at Wimbledon Swys: Even Federer loses sometimes! Griquas' team bus stoned by angry protesters After life-saving surgery, Serena plagued by 'traumatic thoughts'

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Anderson's full press conference after Wimbledon QF win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 