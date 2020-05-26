NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
WTA Tour

'Nice one': Little ball boy saves the day for fan-craving Kvitova

2020-05-26 20:52
Petra Kvitova (Getty Images)
Related Links

A little ball boy peeking from behind a fence gave Petra Kvitova the only touch of the fan support she misses at a Prague tournament played behind closed doors on Tuesday.

"It was after I played a decent passing shot down the line," said Kvitova, after she beat doubles specialist Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets.

"I ended up near the fence and he said 'nice one!' to me. So I answered: 'Thank you'," the two-time Wimbledon champion chuckled.

But she conceded it felt "very weird" to play without an audience at the tournament marked by strict hygienic measures designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The audience is crucial, it's an engine for me," said the 30-year-old world number 12.

"It feels very strange. I thought I might cheer for myself quite a few times or say something aloud and then I decided not to," she said of the rather solemn atmosphere.

Her two friends sitting by the court called on her to "tear" a few times, while her coach limited himself to just a few subdued "pojd" ("come on"), which is Kvitova's trademark cheer.

"I thought at least the coach could clap for me and it didn't happen. It was really weird," said Kvitova.

And, recalling the ball boy moment, she added: "It was a good shot. Normally I would have yelled."

Read more on:    wta tour  |  petra kvitova  |  tennis  |  cornavirus

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
All Blacks, Wallabies stars want SA out of Super Rugby - report Bulls continue spending spree, land WP hooker Former WP, Sharks flyhalf Tim Swiel returns to SA Du Preez, Joost feature in debate for greatest ever scrumhalves The 2020 transformation scorecards for each SA Super Rugby franchise
Former WP, Sharks flyhalf Tim Swiel returns to SA Dobson: Premature to pull plug on 'deteriorating' Super Rugby SA Rugby boss open to Rugby Championship in Australia Bulls continue spending spree, land WP hooker Medical staff are the 'special ones' - Guardiola

Vote

When all is said and done, who of the 'Big 3' in men's tennis ends their career with the most Grand Slams?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | TV host John Oliver unpacks coronavirus' impact on sport
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 