US Open

Miserable US Open for SA ends with Klaasen defeat

2019-08-31 21:29
Raven Klaasen (Getty Images)
Garrin Lambley - Sport24

Cape Town - A miserable 2019 US Open for South Africa came to an unexpected end on Saturday when Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus crashed out of the men's doubles.

Klaasen and Venus, who were the third seeds, lost 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 to unheralded unseeded duo, Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic and Casper Ruud of Norway, in 1 hour and 56 minutes.

Klaasen was the last South African player in the singles or doubles draw after Kevin Anderson pulled out injured prior to the tournament and Lloyd Harris suffered a first round defeat on Tuesday.

Harris, the world No 100, lost in straight sets - 7-5, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3) - to Belarusian qualifier Egor Gerasimov.

Meanwhile, in the wheelchair event that starts on September 5, Kgothatso Montjane will again feature in the women's singles and doubles.

us open  |  raven klaasen  |  tennis

 

