French Open

Nadal to face Thiem for French Open title

2018-06-08 18:32
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal (AP)
Paris - Ten-time champion Rafael Nadal reached his 11th French Open final on Friday when he demolished Juan Martin del Potro, setting up a title showdown with Dominic Thiem, the only man to defeat him on clay in the last two years.

Nadal, a 16-time Grand Slam champion, claimed his 85th win in Paris against just two losses after weathering a big-hitting opening from 2009 US Open winner Del Potro to win 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

In his 24th Grand Slam final, Nadal will face Thiem who ended Marco Cecchinato's French Open fairytale, reaching his first major final with a 7-5, 7-6 (12/10), 6-1 victory.

Results from day 13 of the French Open at Roland Garros on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Men

Semi-finals

Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) bt Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x5) 6-4, 6-1, 6-2

Dominic Thiem (AUT x7) bt Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 7-5, 7-6 (12/10), 6-1

