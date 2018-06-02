Anderson downs Zverev, rolls on at Roland Garros

Cape Town - South Africa's Kevin Anderson is through to the fourth round of the French Open after a hard-fought win over Germany's Mischa Zverev on Saturday.

Anderson won in four sets, 6-1, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) in a match lasting 2 hours and 50 minutes.

The big serving South African managed 18 aces during the encounter and was successful with 66% of his first serves.

He also managed 56 winners.

Anderson will face Argentina's world No 12 Diego Schwartzman for a place in the quarter-finals on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Raven Klaasen, South Africa's other representative at the tournament, was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the doubles competition.

Klaasen and his partner, Michael Venus of New Zealand lost 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4) to Nikola Mektic (Croatia) and Alexander Peya (Austria).