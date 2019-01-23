Serena dumped out of Australian Open after sensational collapse

Melbourne - Serena Williams's bid to equal Margaret Court's record 24 Grand Slam
titles was brought to a shuddering halt in sensational style on Wednesday
by Karolina Pliskova, who will face Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open
semi-finals.
The American great had beaten world number one Simona Halep in the
fourth round but folded against the big-serving Czech seventh seed, who
saved four match points before winning 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 under the hot
Melbourne sun.
It was a gut-wrenching defeat for the 37-year-old, who battled back
from a set down and was leading 5-1 in the third and serving for the
match, only to throw it away with some poor serving and wild shots as
frustrations bubbled to the surface.
Since returning last year from giving birth, Williams has made four
unsuccessful attempts to match Court's record, and the wait continues
with the French Open in May her next chance.
"She was playing very well. Especially at the end of the second set
she went for her shots and she was aggressive," said Pliskova after
depriving Williams of a US Open final rematch with Osaka.
"I played too passive. I was almost in the locker-room but now I am standing here as a winner. It is a very good feeling."
For Pliskova, it is only her third semi-final at a major.
She made the last four at Roland Garros in 2017 and the US Open a
year earlier, where she beat Williams before losing the final to
Angelique Kerber.
A focused Osaka brutally swept past Svitolina 6-4, 6-1, with the Ukrainian troubled by neck and shoulder problems.
Svitolina needed a similar medical timeout during her third round
match, but it was nevertheless a serious statement from the steely-eyed
Osaka, who was playing the sort of tennis which drove her to the US
Open title.
"I tried to be consistent, it's unfortunate that she got injured but
playing against her even when she was injured was still really tough,"
said the usually bubbly 21-year-old, who was completely focused on
court.
"I just had one goal, to try as hard I can and not get angry. I
didn't do that really well in the last two rounds and I did that today
so I'm really happy with the way I played."
The win ensured she became the first Japanese woman in the final four at Melbourne Park since Kimiko Date in 1994.
Svitolina, who has failed to
go further than the quarter-finals now four times at Grand Slams, said
she had been feeling her injury throughout the tournament, but didn't
want to use it as an excuse.
"Unfortunately I couldn't produce 100 percent the game that I wanted.
But in the end, she was just playing better today," she said.
Svitolina, who said her goal was to reach number one and win a Slam
this year, added: "I don't want to get down on myself. It's only
positives from here."
Unseeded American Danielle Collins or two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova play the other semi-final.
Novak Djokovic resumes his quest for a record seventh Australian Open title later against Japanese marathon man Kei Nishikori.
The Serbian world number one admitted he "didn't feel so great" after
surviving a stiff four-set test in the last 16, and knows he has his
work cut out against the Japanese star who has battled through three
hard five-setters so far.
"He's a very talented player. One of the quickest players on the
tour. You know, hard worker. I have lots of respect for him," said the
Serbian world number one.
The winner will play big-serving Canadian 16th seed Milos Raonic or
France's 28th seed Lucas Pouille, who is now coached by former
Australian Open champion Amelie Mauresmo.
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rafael Nadal have already secured their berths in the last four.