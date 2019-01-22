SA’s Raven Klaasen exits Australian Open

Cape Town - The sixth seeded pair of South African Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand doubles partner, Michael Venus, were eliminated from the Australian Open at the quarter-final stage on Tuesday.

Klaasen and Venus lost their men's doubles match 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) to the unseeded pairing of Leonardo Mayer of Argentina and Joao Sousa of Portugal.

Klaasen's best finish at the Australian Open was a runner's up spot, playing alongside American Eric Butorac, in 2014.

The 36-year-old was South Africa's last hope at the year's first Grand Slam in Melbourne, after men's singles players Kevin Anderson and Lloyd Harris lost last week.

Anderson lost to America's Frances Tiafoe in the second round last Wednesday, while Harris lost to Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the first round last Tuesday.