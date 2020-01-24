NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Australian Open

Klaasen's Australian Open bid over

2020-01-24 08:31
Raven Klaasen (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - South Africa's participation at this year's Australian Open is over after doubles star Raven Klaasen lost in the second round in Melbourne on Friday.

Klaasen and his new Austrian partner Oliver Marach lost 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 4-6 to little-known Argentine Andres Molteni and his Monegasque partner, Hugo Nys.

Klaasen and Marach were the ninth-seeds for the year's first Grand Slam.

Klaasen's defeat follows Kevin Anderson's five-set loss to American Taylor Fritz in the men's singles second round on Thursday.

It appeared as though Anderson was coasting when he led by two sets and 4-2 in the third set, only for the American to stage a remarkable comeback to win 4-6, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-2.

South Africa's other singles contestant, Lloyd Harris, lost 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round to Argentine 14th-seed Diego Schwartzman.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bavuma to play at Wanderers, Rassie to bat No 3 Smith: Transformation debate in SA cricket is emotional Dalton in advanced talks to make EFC hexagon debut Smith set for 'robust' chats with Faf over Proteas future Harlequins sign Sharks star after meeting mega wage demands
Anderson crashes out of Australian Open Smith: Transformation debate in SA cricket is emotional Sonny Bill 'to refuse to wear' Super League betting logo No mountain too high for Blitzbok Impi De Kock open to Test captaincy if needed

Vote

When all is said and done, who of the 'Big 3' in men's tennis ends their career with the most Grand Slams?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 