Australian Open

Harris joins Anderson in Australian Open draw

2019-01-11 07:20
Lloyd Harris
Lloyd Harris (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - South Africa's Lloyd Harris has qualified for the main draw of the men's singles at the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old youngster from Cape Town beat veteran Dustin Brown 6-1, 7-6 (12/10) on Friday in the final qualifying round, to secure his spot.

The tournament will be Harris' second Grand Slam appearance after he lost in the first round of last year's US Open.

Harris' first round opponent Down Under is yet to be confirmed.

Harris, the 119th-ranked player in the world, joins compatriot Kevin Anderson, the fifth seed at the tournament, in the 128-man field.

The 2019 Australian Open starts on Monday.

Read more on:    atp tour  |  australian open  |  lloyd harris  |  tennis

 

