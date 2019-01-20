NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Australian Open

Federer to play Roland Garros for first time since 2015

2019-01-20 15:39
Roger Federer
Roger Federer (AP)
Related Links

Melbourne - Swiss great Roger Federer denied on Sunday his defeat to Greek young gun Stefanos Tsitsipas signalled a changing of the guard as he announced he will play the French Open this year for the first time since 2015.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was shocked by a man 17 years his junior in the last 16 of the Australian Open 6-7 (11-13), 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) on Rod Laver Arena.

But Federer, the defending champion, played down suggestions it was the beginning of the end for a man who has dominated the sport for so long.

"I've heard that story the last 10 years. From that standpoint, nothing new there," he said.

And in a signal that he is hungry for more, the 37-year-old said he planned to play on clay again this year for the first time since 2015.

"It's a bit of a desire. I'm in a phase where I want to have fun and I've missed not doing it," he told reporters of the French Open. 

He missed Roland Garros in 2016 with an injury and skipped the clay season the last two years.

"I don't feel it is necessary to have a big break again," he added.

The long-haired Tsitsipas, seeded 14, has been touted as a future Grand Slam champion and Federer had nothing but praise, saying he saw similarities to himself.

"He has a one-handed backhand and I used to have long hair, too," said the world number three.

"Yeah, so maybe a little bit, sure. He has more of a continental grip than players nowadays. That's a bit more my way than, let's say, Rafa's way.

"I see him definitely being high up in the game for a long time. That was a good night for him tonight."

Federer conceded he had "massive regrets" about losing and said he didn't win because he struggled to convert his 12 break points, making none of them count.   

"I have massive regrets, you know, tonight. I might not look the part, but I am. I felt like I have to win the second set," he said. 

"I don't care how I do it, but I have to do it. Cost me the game tonight.

"There is always multiple factors that play into a match like this," he added. 

"But it definitely didn't go the way I was hoping on the break points. I also didn't break him at the Hopman Cup, so clearly something is wrong how I return him, what I'm trying to do."

Read more on:    atp tour  |  australian open  |  roger federer  |  tennis

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
TRIBUTE: Pat Lambie - The perfect squad guy 'Gutted' Beast pays tribute to retiring Lambie WATCH: Bismarck shoves physio in ugly scenes The day Proteas' gearstick jammed Proteas get CWC wake-up after PE defeat
Ramiz Raja chats to Sport24 5 things we'd like to see in Super Rugby 2019 Lambie set to retire due to concussion symptoms SANZAAR CEO promises exciting Super Rugby season S18 SA conference: 'Dog eat dog' this year!

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 