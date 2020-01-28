Federer saves 7 match points in Aussie Open great escape

In a drama-packed match, the normally ice-cool Swiss was slapped with a code warning for swearing and needed a rare medical timeout for a mystery injury before winning 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-3.
His reward is a showdown against either long-time rival and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic or big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic.
Results on day nine of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):
Men's singles
Quarter-finals
Roger Federer (SUI x3) bt Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-3
Women's singles
Quarter-finals
Sofia Kenin (USA x14) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN) 6-4, 6-4
Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) bt Petra Kvitova (CZE x7) 7-6 (8/6), 6-2