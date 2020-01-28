NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Australian Open

Federer saves 7 match points in Aussie Open great escape

2020-01-28 09:57
Roger Federer
Roger Federer (Getty Images)
Melbourne - Roger Federer pulled off one of the greatest escapes of his career on Tuesday, saving seven match points to come from two sets to one down and beat Tennys Sandgren for a place in the Australian Open semi-finals.

In a drama-packed match, the normally ice-cool Swiss was slapped with a code warning for swearing and needed a rare medical timeout for a mystery injury before winning 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-3.

His reward is a showdown against either long-time rival and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic or big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic.

Results on day nine of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):

Men's singles

Quarter-finals

Roger Federer (SUI x3) bt Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-3

Women's singles

Quarter-finals

Sofia Kenin (USA x14) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN) 6-4, 6-4

Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) bt Petra Kvitova (CZE x7) 7-6 (8/6), 6-2

 

