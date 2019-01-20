NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Australian Open

Defending champion Federer out of Australian Open

2019-01-20 14:20
Roger Federer
Roger Federer (AP)
Related Links

Melbourne - Young Stefanos Tsitsipas signalled a changing of the guard at the top of world tennis as he shocked defending champion Roger Federer in the Australian Open fourth round on Sunday.

The NextGen Finals champion beat Federer, who is 17 years his senior, 6-7 (11-13), 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) on Rod Laver Arena.

Tsitsipas, seeded 14, became the first Greek in history to reach the quarter-finals of a Slam where he will meet Spain's 22nd seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

"There's nothing really I can say to describe this," said the 20-year-old. "I'm the happiest man on earth right now." 

The pair's only previous meeting in the mixed team Hopman Cup earlier this month was a tight affair where Federer had won courtesy of two tiebreaks.

So there was little surprise when the first set also went to 6-6 and a decider.

It ended on a controversial note when a fan jumped the gun and shouted "out" on a Tsitsipas forehand with Federer 12-11 ahead.

The call distracted Tsitsipas, who mis-hit his next forehand and Federer put it away.

The second saw Federer constantly pressure the Greek's serve but each time the energetic Tsitsipas resisted.

By the time the second set reached the tiebreak the gutsy Greek had already repelled 10 break points.

This time, however, Tsitsipas quickly took two points against Federer's serve and levelled the match after just over two hours.

At 4-5 in the third, Tsitsipas forced his first two break points of the entire match but Federer weathered that storm.

But the clouds were darkening over the 20-time Grand Slam champion who was making an uncharacteristic series of mistakes, largely on his forehand wing.

On Federer's next service game the youngster again got to 15-40, this time for set points, and a 42nd unforced error into the net saw the veteran behind in a match for the first time in the championship.

Tsitsipas called the trainer in the changeover after the seventh game of the fourth set a he began to cramp on a warm and sticky night.

Federer couldn't take advantage of his opponent's plight and Tsitsipas sealed the win on his first match point in the third tiebreak of the match.

"Roger is a legend of our sport," said Tsitsipas. "I have so much respect for him. It's a dream come rue."

Results from Day 7 of the Australian Open on Sunday:

Men's singles

4th round

Frances Tiafoe (USA) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x20) 7-5, 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (1/7), 7-5

Rafael Nadal (ESP x2) bt Tomas Berdych (CZE) 6-0, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x14) bt Roger Federer (SUI x3) 6-7 (11-13), 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-6 (7/5)

Women's singles

4th round

Petra Kvitova (CZE x8) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 6-2, 6-1

Ashleigh Barty (AUS x15) bt Maria Sharapova (RUS x30) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Danielle Collins (USA) bt Angelique Kerber (GER x2) 6-0, 6-2

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
TRIBUTE: Pat Lambie - The perfect squad guy 'Gutted' Beast pays tribute to retiring Lambie WATCH: Bismarck shoves physio in ugly scenes The day Proteas' gearstick jammed Proteas get CWC wake-up after PE defeat
Ramiz Raja chats to Sport24 5 things we'd like to see in Super Rugby 2019 Lambie set to retire due to concussion symptoms SANZAAR CEO promises exciting Super Rugby season S18 SA conference: 'Dog eat dog' this year!

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 