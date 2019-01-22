NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Australian Open

Anderson’s elbow ‘played up a little’ in Australian Open loss

2019-01-22 10:35
Kevin Anderson
Kevin Anderson (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - South African tennis star Kevin Anderson says is currently doing rehabilitation work following an elbow injury picked up at the Australian Open.

Anderson, who was the fifth seed in Melbourne, was knocked out in the second round by American Frances Tiafoe, who has since gone on to make the quarter-finals.

Via a blog post for SuperSport.com, Anderson said he was disappointed to already be back home in Florida in the United States.

"I had hopes of progressing well beyond the second round of the 2019 Australian Open, but it was a difficult match for me against Frances Tiafoe. All in all, I felt he countered really well throughout the match. It was a very physical contest, which I thought consisted of high-quality tennis from both of us," Anderson wrote.

The world No 6 also shed more light on the elbow injury.

"Unfortunately, my elbow played up a little which impacted the effectiveness of my serve especially in the third and fourth sets. In the days since, I've been having a lot of rehab and rest in order to get back into the best condition possible. We travelled home the day after my loss and I'll spend a few weeks in the States before my next competition."

Anderson's next scheduled event is the New York Open which starts on February 11 and the South African will be looking to defend the title he won there last year.

It was a good start to the year for Anderson, who captured the Maharashtra Open in Pune, India when won the battle of giants against 2.11 metres (6-foot-11) tall Ivo Karlovic.

Anderson, who stands at 2.03 m (6-foot-8), edged out the veteran Croat 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/5) in the tallest ATP final in the Open Era.

READ Kevin Anderson's full blog post on SuperSport.com

Read more on:    atp tour  |  australian open  |  kevin anderson  |  tennis

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SuperSport cancels chat with trio of SA greats, Richards upset Here’s what Banyana stars earn. It’s lower than you think ... and lower than what Bafana bank Rassie’s 3 prerequisites for Bok squad inclusion Proteas: Amla criticism ignores the bigger picture Lambie: I have to keep pinching myself to know it's real
Lambie: I’m grateful for the rugby journey I’ve had Rassie’s 3 prerequisites for Bok squad inclusion WATCH: Mourinho - I've turned down three job offers WATCH: 'It made me feel better' says racquet-smasher Zverev Jones admits he used to spy on opponents

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 