NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Australian Open

Anderson's early Australian Open exit worth a cool R1.28m

2020-01-24 11:50
Kevin Anderson (Getty Images)
Kevin Anderson (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Kevin Anderson may have suffered an early exit at the 2020 Australian Open, but the South African star's bank manager will still be smiling.

Anderson was eliminated from the tournament after a five-set loss to American Taylor Fritz in the second round on Thursday - a match in which he led by two sets and 4-2 in the third set.

The consolation for the lanky South African was a cheque for A$128 000, the equivalent of R1 280 000 at today's exchange rate.

South Africa's other singles contestant, Lloyd Harris - who lost 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round to Argentine 14th-seed Diego Schwartzman - earned A$90 000 (R900 000) for his efforts.

South African doubles star Raven Klaasen and his new Austrian partner Oliver Marach also exited the tournament in the second round when the duo surprisingly lost 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 4-6 to little-known Argentine Andres Molteni and his Monegasque partner Hugo Nys on Friday.

Klaasen pocketed A$19 000 (R190 000) for his exploits Down Under.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bavuma to play at Wanderers, Rassie to bat No 3 Smith: Transformation debate in SA cricket is emotional Welsh legend Roberts struck by 'special' Newlands Rain delays start of Day 1 of Wanderers Test CONFIRMED | New Springbok coach to be named on Friday
Anderson crashes out of Australian Open Smith: Transformation debate in SA cricket is emotional Sonny Bill 'to refuse to wear' Super League betting logo No mountain too high for Blitzbok Impi De Kock open to Test captaincy if needed

Vote

When all is said and done, who of the 'Big 3' in men's tennis ends their career with the most Grand Slams?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 