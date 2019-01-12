Anderson wins 'Ambassador of the Year' award

Cape Town - South Africa's Kevin Anderson has been honoured in the International Tennis Writers’ Association’s annual “Ambassador of the Year” awards.

Anderson was named along with Simona Halep as the winners for 2018.

According to the ITWA website, the awards are given each year to one man and one woman after a vote by the 120-plus members of the organisation, which represents the world’s leading tennis journalists.

"The awards recognise a combination of achievements on the court, conduct that shows tennis in the best possible light and co-operation with the media." says the ITWA.

Anderson ended 2018 ranked number 5 in the world after reaching the final of Wimbledon where he lost to Novak Djokovic. He also won his first ATP 500 title in Vienna.