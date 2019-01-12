NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Australian Open

Anderson wins 'Ambassador of the Year' award

2019-01-12 08:50
Kevin Anderson
Kevin Anderson (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - South Africa's Kevin Anderson has been honoured in the International Tennis Writers’ Association’s annual “Ambassador of the Year” awards. 

Anderson was named along with Simona Halep as the winners for 2018. 

According to the ITWA website, the awards are given each year to one man and one woman after a vote by the 120-plus members of the organisation, which represents the world’s leading tennis journalists.

"The awards recognise a combination of achievements on the court, conduct that shows tennis in the best possible light and co-operation with the media." says the ITWA. 

Anderson ended 2018 ranked number 5 in the world after reaching the final of Wimbledon where he lost to Novak Djokovic. He also won his first ATP 500 title in Vienna.

 

Read more on:    atp tour  |  kevin anderson  |  tennis

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Varsity Cup names Springbok-laden 'Dream Team' 'Mr 100' ... Zubayr Hamza crowns a ton of Proteas Elgar delivers "blunt message" to Proteas PICS: Construction begins on world's largest cricket stadium Pandya, Rahul ordered to leave from Aussie tour
Serena can end Court argument at Australian Open Time for in-form Bavuma to move up Proteas order? Steyn on SA bowling attack - who's better than us? Rio robber makes bloody mistake mugging female MMA fighter Treu's Stormers role set to change

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: ATP stars try to spell competitors names
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 