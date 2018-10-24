Withdrawal sees Anderson into quarters in Vienna

Cape Town - Second seed Kevin Anderson has advanced through to the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open after his opponent Jurgen Melzer withdrew from their Round 16 encounter on Wednesday.

The tournament's official Twitter account confirmed that the game had been cancelled after the Austrian experienced some "health problems".

On Monday, the South African defeated big-hitting Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 to advance through to the Round of 16.

READ: SA tennis ace qualifies for year-end ATP Finals

Anderson is trying to make his debut at the prestigious ATP World Tour Finals to be held in London between November 11 and 18.

The tall South African is in seventh place in the ATP Race To London, with 3 765 points, 105 behind sixth-placed Marin Cilic (3 870), who advanced on Monday at the Swiss Indoors Basel.

The top eight in the race on November 5 will qualify for the year-end showpiece.

Results from the ATP tournament in Vienna on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):

2nd rd

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Fabio Fognini (ITA x7) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Kevin Anderson (RSA x2) bt Jurgen Melzer (AUT) walkover

1st rd

Kyle Edmund (GBR x8) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)

Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Steve Johnson (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Karen Khachanov (RUS) bt Dennis Novak (AUT) 6-3, 7-5

Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x3) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Breaking news: game Melzer against Anderson is cancelled because of health problems! #erstebankopen #atptour — Erste Bank Open (@ErsteBankOpen) October 24, 2018