ATP Tour

Ticket registration now open for Federer v Nadal match

2019-07-25 17:53
Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Ticket registration for the exhibition charity match between tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in Cape Town in 2020 has now opened.

Ealier this month, the ATP Tour's official website confirmed the pair will do battle on Friday, February 7 at 20:00 in Cape Town in a match forming part of Federer's 'Match for Africa' series.

Cape Town Stadium, built for the 2010 Soccer World Cup, will host to the match.

Tickets are expected to go on sale in early September and organisers have promised that tickets will be priced to ensure the match will be accessible to as many fans as possible.

Cape Town Stadium has a capacity in excess of 50 000 spectators, which would comfortably set a new world record for a charity match, eclipsing the current record which was set in 2010 at the Roi Baudoin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium when local star Kim Clijsters played American Serena Williams.

That match was billed as the "Best of Belgium" and 35 681 spectators purchased tickets.

All net proceeds will be benefiting the Roger Federer Foundation's programs in the region.

Organisers have also confirmed there will be a "curtain raiser" celebrity/professional doubles match pitting Federer and Bill Gates against Nadal and Trevor Noah.

"This Match in Africa is a dream come true," said Federer earlier this month.

"I will play in my mother's home country against my toughest rival and friend Rafa Nadal."

Nadal added: "Roger and I have shared so many magical moments on and off the court.

"Travelling with him to Cape Town and playing for the benefit of children is something I am very excited about. It will be my first time in the region with Roger as a tour guide - that will be fun."

