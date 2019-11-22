NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
SuperSport to broadcast Federer v Nadal duel in Cape Town

2019-11-22 09:52
Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Pay-channel SuperSport announced on Friday that that it will broadcast next year’s highly-anticipated exhibition match between tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"The Match in Africa" will take place at Cape Town Stadium on Friday, February 7.

The event is designed to support children's education in Africa and will also include a celebrity/pro doubles match in which Federer will team up with US business magnate Bill Gates to take on Nadal and South African comedian Trevor Noah.

The doubles match will start at 19:30, with the main attraction set for around 20:30.

"This is a dream come true," Federer said via a press statement. "I will play in my mother's home country against my toughest rival and friend Rafa Nadal. We share not only the love for tennis but also for the good cause of giving children a better start in education and in life. I feel privileged to have other leading philanthropists on board to entertain millions of people in the stadium and on TV. It will be a once-in-a lifetime moment for my family and I."

Nadal also commented: "Roger and I have shared so many magical moments on and off the court. Travelling with him to Cape Town and playing for the benefit of children is something I am very excited about. It will be my first time in the region with Roger as a tour guide - that will be fun."

Federer currently boasts the most Grand Slam titles in men's tennis with 20, but Nadal is hot on his heels with 19.

