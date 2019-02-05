NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

SA's Lloyd Harris cracks ATP Tour’s top 100

2019-02-05 06:53
Lloyd Harris (Getty Images)
Lloyd Harris (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Rising South African tennis star Lloyd Harris has broken into the ATP Tour's top 100 for the first time.

FULL ATP RANKINGS

The 21-year-old claimed his third ATP Challenger Tour title at the weekend when he dominated the field in Launceston, Australia.

According to the ATP Tour's official website, Harris did not drop a set all week and claimed a 6-2, 6-2 win over Italy’s Lorenzo Giustino in the final.

Harris is now at a career-high No 100 in the ATP Rankings and the last time two players from South Africa featured in the world's top 100 was February 23, 2004, when Wayne Ferreira was at No 47 and Wesley Moodie at No 88.

Harris qualified for the Australian Open earlier this year where he lost in the first round to Russia's Daniil Medvedev. He was playing in his second main draw of a Grand Slam, having also participated in last year's US Open, where he lost in the first round to Frenchman Gilles Simon.

Kevin Anderson is the other South African currently among the world's best with a ranking of No 5.

Anderson also congratulated Harris on Twitter: 

Read more on:    atp tour  |  lloyd harris  |  kevin anderson  |  tennis

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
'Super Sunday': Another nail in Newlands' coffin WATCH: NZ perform shirtless haka after Sydney win Body found in wreckage of footballer Sala's plane Privatisation the only way forward for SA rugby - Remgro boss FOUND: Sala's missing plane located
Brady wins 6th Super Bowl as Patriots out-muscle Rams 'Super Sunday': Another nail in Newlands' coffin Bulls not concerned by defeat to Stormers New SA referee on Super Rugby panel Larkham dumped as Wallabies attack coach

Vote

When all is said and done, who of the 'Big 3' in men's tennis ends their career with the most Grand Slams?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 