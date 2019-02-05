SA's Lloyd Harris cracks ATP Tour’s top 100

Cape Town - Rising South African tennis star Lloyd Harris has broken into the ATP Tour's top 100 for the first time.

The 21-year-old claimed his third ATP Challenger Tour title at the weekend when he dominated the field in Launceston, Australia.

According to the ATP Tour's official website, Harris did not drop a set all week and claimed a 6-2, 6-2 win over Italy’s Lorenzo Giustino in the final.

Harris is now at a career-high No 100 in the ATP Rankings and the last time two players from South Africa featured in the world's top 100 was February 23, 2004, when Wayne Ferreira was at No 47 and Wesley Moodie at No 88.

Harris qualified for the Australian Open earlier this year where he lost in the first round to Russia's Daniil Medvedev. He was playing in his second main draw of a Grand Slam, having also participated in last year's US Open, where he lost in the first round to Frenchman Gilles Simon.

Kevin Anderson is the other South African currently among the world's best with a ranking of No 5.

