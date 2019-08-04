NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

SA's Klaasen romps to third ATP doubles title

2019-08-04 20:46
Raven Klaasen
Raven Klaasen (Getty Images)
Cape Town - South Africa's Raven Klaasen and doubles partner Michael Venus from New Zealand have romped to their third ATP Tour doubles title after winning the Washington Open on Sunday.

The duo defeated Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer and Romanian Horia Tecau 3-6, 6-3, 10-2.

Klaasen and Venus dropped just four points on their first serves (30/34) to take the title after 74 minutes.

According to ATP's website, the 36-year-old South African now owns 16 tour-level doubles crowns.

Klaasen and Venus earned 500 ATP doubles ranking points and split $123 000 (R1.8 million) in prize money.

Read more on:    atp tour  |  raven klaasen  |  michael venus  |  tennis

 

