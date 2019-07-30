SA's Harris off to winning start in Washington DC

Cape Town - South Africa's Lloyd Harris made a winning start at the Washington Open in Washington DC on Monday.

The world No 85 rallied from a set down to beat Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.



Harris showed a lot of determination and fighting spirit to advance to the second round where he will face Great Britain's Kyle Edmund on Tuesday.

Fourth seeded South African Kevin Anderson is also in action at the Washington Open and he will open his campaign against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Wednesday.

In doubles, South Africa's Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus are the third seeds.

They open their campaign on Wednesday against German duo Andreas Mies and Kevin Krawietz.

Results from Monday's matches at the ATP and WTA Washington Open (x denotes seeding):

Men

First round



Tommy Paul (USA) bt Denis Kudla (USA) 6-0, 6-4

Marc Polmans (AUS) bt Malek Jaziri (TUN) 6-2, 6-4

Hubert Hurkacz (POL) bt Donald Young (USA) 6-1, 6-4

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) bt Ilya Ivashka (BLR) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3

Marius Copil (ROM) bt Mikael Torpegaard (DEN) 6-1, 5-7, 6-3

Alexander Bublik (KAZ) bt Bradley Klahn (USA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

Bjorn Fratangelo (USA) bt Ivo Karlovic (CRO) 6-4, 6-7 (14/16), 7-6 (7/5)

Tim Smyczek (USA) bt Matthew Ebden (AUS) 6-4, 6-4

Lloyd Harris (RSA) bt Ricardas Berankis (LTU) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) bt Brayden Schnur (CAN) 6-4, 7-6 (7/2)

Women

Christina McHale (USA) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x7) 6-2, 4-6, 7-5

Jessica Pegula (USA) bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE x6) 6-4, 6-3

Iga Swiatek (POL) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Lesia Tsurenko (UKR x5) bt Wang Yafan (CHN) 6-3, 6-2

Varvara Gracheva (RUS) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2

Sofia Kenin (USA x3) bt Jen Brady (USA) 6-2, 6-4

Lauren Davis (USA) bt Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) 6-1, 6-2

Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) bt Nao Hibino (JPN) 6-1, 6-1