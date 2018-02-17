SA's Anderson reaches New York Open semis

New York — Top-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa advanced to the New York Open semi-finals, beating Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 early Saturday at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The 31-year-old Anderson has three ATP Tour titles and was second in the U.S. Open last year. He'll face fifth-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan on Saturday.

Nishikori beat Moldova's Radu Albot 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. The tournament winner when it was played in Memphis, Tennnessee, from 2013-2016, Nishikori is playing his first ATP Tour event since August after recovering from a right wrist injury.

In the other semi-final, second-seeded Sam Querrey will face fourth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France. Querrey beat Ivo Karlovic of Croatia 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), and Mannarino topped Spain's Adrian Menendez-Maceiras 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

Results:

Quarter-finals

Kevin Anderson (RSA x1) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Sam Querrey (USA x2) bt Ivo Karlovic (CRO) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4)

Adrian Mannarino (FRA x4) bt Adrian Menendez-Maceiras (ESP-q) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3

Kei Nishikori (JPN x5) bt Radu Albot (MDA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1