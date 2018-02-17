NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
ATP Tour

SA's Anderson reaches New York Open semis

2018-02-17 08:25
Kevin Anderson (AP)
Related Links

New York — Top-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa advanced to the New York Open semi-finals, beating Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 early Saturday at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The 31-year-old Anderson has three ATP Tour titles and was second in the U.S. Open last year. He'll face fifth-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan on Saturday.

Nishikori beat Moldova's Radu Albot 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. The tournament winner when it was played in Memphis, Tennnessee, from 2013-2016, Nishikori is playing his first ATP Tour event since August after recovering from a right wrist injury.

In the other semi-final, second-seeded Sam Querrey will face fourth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France. Querrey beat Ivo Karlovic of Croatia 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), and Mannarino topped Spain's Adrian Menendez-Maceiras 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

Results:

Quarter-finals

Kevin Anderson (RSA x1) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Sam Querrey (USA x2) bt Ivo Karlovic (CRO) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4)

Adrian Mannarino (FRA x4) bt Adrian Menendez-Maceiras (ESP-q) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3

Kei Nishikori (JPN x5) bt Radu Albot (MDA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

Read more on:    atp  |  kevin anderson  |  tennis
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Roger Federer becomes oldest No 1

2018-02-16 23:04

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
South Africa's new sporting president: He runs, he golfs Roger Federer becomes oldest No 1 Kohli steers India to emphatic victory in Centurion Markram opens up on 'tough' captaincy Marx feels sorry for sacked Coetzee
Malcolm Marx chats to Sport24 NZ Rugby sign League, Sevens star South Africa's new sporting president: He runs, he golfs Andries Coetzee is Lions’ back-up halfback Barrett to join 'Canes squad late in SA

Vote

Which is your favourite Grand Slam of the year?

Latest Multimedia

Super Rugby refs go paintballing in Stellenbosch!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 